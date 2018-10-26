Trump Laughs At Suggestion Of Locking Up George Soros After Calling For Harmony

The president declared that “these terrorizing acts are despicable.” He added: “Americans must unify, and we must show the world that as Americas we are united in peace and love and harmony.”

But just 18 minutes later, as he attacked “globalists” who are “cheating” American workers, leadership summit members in the audience called out “Soros!” At least one shouted out: “Lock him up!” Trump chuckled, pointed to the individual in the audience and repeated: “Lock him up.”