President Donald Trump used Twitter to complain about people making up stories on Wednesday, and other social media users could almost taste the irony.

Trump said it was “a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost.”

Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost. Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

Trump also asked “why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws.”

It was in apparent reference to veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s upcoming tell-all book, Fear: Trump in the White House, which describes the Trump administration as a “nervous breakdown” of a presidency. Trump chief of staff John Kelly and other aides have denied making statements attributed to them in the book.

Unsurprisingly, Trump faced a fierce backlash to his tweet ― with many people calling out the president over his own numerous lies.

Bob Woodward is a respected journalist who has never been accused of lying before. You have lied to America over 3000 times. Who do you think we will believe? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 5, 2018

isn't that what your tweets kinda do? — Lo (@Z_Low55) September 5, 2018

Like you did with Obama's birth certificate!!! My, how the tables have turned. 😂😂😂 — King KushⓂ️ (@TeamSmokie) September 5, 2018

Isn’t it a shame that someone become president, totally make up stories that are literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost? Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t impeach this President. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 5, 2018

Sounds like the very definition of a Trump tweet. — Clumsy Faerie (@ClumsyFaerie) September 5, 2018

Isn’t it is shame that the #POTUS gets up every day and complains about the same things every day. He never ever offers and inspiring message for the American people. Shameful 🙄 — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) September 5, 2018

Isn't it a shame that you're never held accountable for the literal thousands of lies and misleading statements you've made in the past three years? — The Party of Reason & Progress (@TheOfficialPORP) September 5, 2018

Documented lies of Donald Trump: since in office 4720 and counting

Documented lies of Bob Woodward since his career began: zero



You choose who to believe. — UNITE, RESIST & FIGHT (@stopthenutjob) September 5, 2018

Sounds like the very definition of a Trump tweet. — Clumsy Faerie (@ClumsyFaerie) September 5, 2018

“That is literally the exact opposite of the fact” is how a 5th grader who just learned the word literally would contest getting in trouble with his Mom.



Funny thing, a 5th grader is exactly how you were described in Woodward’s book. — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) September 5, 2018

Isn't it a shame that the president of the US is a habitual liar who's integrity is constantly called into question? — Politically Incorrect AntiChrist (@AntiChristtalks) September 5, 2018

Funny how everyone says the exact same things about your temperament and demeanor. — Thomas Sayers (@thommysayers) September 5, 2018