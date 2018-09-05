POLITICS
Donald Trump Cries About People Making Up Stories, Gets Brutally Taken To Task

"Like you did with Obama's birth certificate? My, how the tables have turned."
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump used Twitter to complain about people making up stories on Wednesday, and other social media users could almost taste the irony.

Trump said it was “a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost.”

Trump also asked “why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws.”

It was in apparent reference to veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s upcoming tell-all book, Fear: Trump in the White House, which describes the Trump administration as a “nervous breakdown” of a presidency. Trump chief of staff John Kelly and other aides have denied making statements attributed to them in the book.

Unsurprisingly, Trump faced a fierce backlash to his tweet ― with many people calling out the president over his own numerous lies. 

