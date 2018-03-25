Students March For Their Lives As Trump Chills At Golf Course, Largely Ignores Them

Hundreds of thousands of protesters nationwide took to the streets Saturday to demand stricter gun laws ― but you wouldn’t know it looking at President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed.

It’s been over 24 hours since students, parents and supporters of the #NeverAgain movement to end school shootings showed up in Washington, D.C., and dozens of other cities across the country for March For Our Lives.

Dozens of politicians responded to the massive demonstration Saturday, but Trump ― a man who often shows little restraint on Twitter when responding to events such as terror attacks and the Golden Globes ― refrained from publicly weighing in on the march.

As March For Our Lives demonstrators rallied in the nation’s capital, begging for lawmakers to take action against gun violence, Trump hung out at his posh golf resort in West Palm Beach, Florida. He tweeted several times during the Saturday march, and again on Sunday, but focused only on other topics, including a U.S.-Mexico border wall and his legal team assigned to deal with the Russia probe.

Because of the $700 & $716 Billion Dollars gotten to rebuild our Military, many jobs are created and our Military is again rich. Building a great Border Wall, with drugs (poison) and enemy combatants pouring into our Country, is all about National Defense. Build WALL through M! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

Many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case...don’t believe the Fake News narrative that it is hard to find a lawyer who wants to take this on. Fame & fortune will NEVER be turned down by a lawyer, though some are conflicted. Problem is that a new...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

....lawyer or law firm will take months to get up to speed (if for no other reason than they can bill more), which is unfair to our great country - and I am very happy with my existing team. Besides, there was NO COLLUSION with Russia, except by Crooked Hillary and the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

A White House statement issued on Saturday addressed the March For Our Lives, though it wasn’t specifically attributed to Trump.

With President Trump in Florida on his golf course and thousands marching across the country to protest gun laws, the White House released this statement addressing the "March for our Lives": pic.twitter.com/GSZ7THTRe4 — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) March 24, 2018

“We applaud the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights today,” according to the statement. It also noted the Trump administration’s move to ban bump stocks, a device used by Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock that allowed his semi-automatic rifle to fire hundreds of rounds into a crowd of concertgoers.

Many gun control advocates consider a potential bump stock ban to be only a tiny step in the right direction regarding necessary gun reform legislation in the wake of the Feb. 14 massacre of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.