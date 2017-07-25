Two robbers donned rubber masks depicting President Donald Trump to carry out a series of ATM heists, police in Italy say.

Police arrested two brothers Monday on suspicion of stealing more than $115,000 from dozens of cash dispensers near the northwestern city of Turin, La Stampa reports.

Surveillance footage of one robbery that police released shows a suspect, whom police allege is one of the brothers, covering up a security camera inside a bank’s lobby.

After attaching an explosive device to the cash machine, he lights a fuse and hides out of sight until it explodes.