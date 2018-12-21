POLITICS
Democratic Senator Calls Out Donald Trump's Shutdown 'Bulls**t' On Live TV

Mazie Hirono dropped the curse word on MSNBC's "All In With Chris Hayes."
By Lee Moran

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) pulled no punches Thursday talking about President Donald Trump’s bid to blame Democrats for a potential government shutdown on live television.

Trump has indicated he will not sign a stopgap spending bill if it does not include funding for his long-promised border wall, which he has failed to deliver to his supporters.

Hirono said on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” that Trump himself had “to take responsibility” if he fails to sign spending legislation and the government shuts down over the holidays.

“Any effort on his part to blame the Democrats, it will be such bullshit that, as I said before, I will hardly be able to stand it,” she added.

Hirono used similar language during September’s confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

She said claims that Republicans had done everything they could to contact a woman who had accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault “is such bullshit, I can’t hardly stand it.”

