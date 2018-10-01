Donald Trump Calls Media 'Loco' While Discussing U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal

Trump made a massive and costly border wall a central part of his presidential campaign and insisted that “Mexico will pay for it.” Mexican leaders have repeatedly said their country will not pay for such a wall.

His administration has enforced numerous policies that hurt people from Mexico and South and Central American countries, including ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and routinely separating migrant families at the border.

Trump frequently makes off-the-cuff comments, like his “loco” remark, that come across as tone deaf at best and blatantly racist at worst.

In January he reportedly described Haiti and African nations as “shithole” countries and slammed the idea of renewing protections for immigrants from those regions.

Trump also has a tendency of referring to racial groups as monoliths.

“I’ll take jobs back from China. I’ll take jobs back from Japan,” he said during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in 2015. “The Hispanics are going to get those jobs, and they’re going to love Trump.”

“I love the Muslims. I think they’re great people,” he said during his campaign regarding whether he would be willing to name a Muslim person to his Cabinet.

“I have a great relationship with the blacks,” Trump said in April 2011. “I’ve always had a great relationship with the blacks.”