In Attack On Mueller Probe, Trump Declassifies GOP Memo FBI Says Is Bogus

WASHINGTON ― In a move intended to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into his campaign, President Donald Trump on Friday approved the declassification of a Republican-authored memo that alleges wrongdoing at the highest levels of the Justice Department and the FBI.

The unprecedented move, confirmed by a White House spokesperson and multiple reports, comes as the Mueller investigation zeros in on key figures in Trump’s orbit, and as Republicans make sweeping attacks on the nation’s premier law enforcement agencies.

In an extraordinary statement this week, the FBI ― headed by a Trump appointee ― said the bureau had “grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”

The memo accuses law enforcement officials of abusing a surveillance authority to spy on Trump campaign official Carter Page. It was drafted by staffers in the office of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who was a member of Trump’s transition team.

Republicans on the committee voted last month to allow all members of the House to read the memo, and later voted to send it to Trump to approve for public release. At the same time, the committee’s Republicans blocked Democrats from simultaneously releasing a rebuttal memo.

Congressional Democrats accused the Republicans who backed the memo of distorting classified information as part of an effort to undermine law enforcement officers and the ongoing Trump-Russia investigation.

HuffPost asked the FBI on Friday whether its earlier statement, indicating that the bureau had “grave concerns” that the Nunes memo had “material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy,” still stands.

The bureau’s national press office replied with two words: “It does.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the committee Nunes chairs, issued a lengthy statement of protest after the memo was made public, arguing that its release “sets a terrible precedent and will do long-term damage to the Intelligence Community and our law enforcement agencies.”

“If potential intelligence sources know that their identities might be compromised when political winds arise,” Schiff wrote, “those sources of vital information will simply dry up, at great cost to our national security.”

The FBI Agents Association released a statement Friday asserting the bureau’s “dedication to our country and the Constitution,” and saying the bureau’s special agents “have not, and will not, allow partisan politics to distract us from our solemn commitment to our mission.”

