Trump Honors Fallen Soldiers On Memorial Day With Self-Congratulatory Tweet

President Donald Trump paid tribute to fallen soldiers on Memorial Day with a tweet applauding the state of the country under his administration.

Trump praised the current unemployment rate for African-Americans and Hispanics, as well as the “best economy in decades” ― two areas that began steadily improving under the Obama administration.

“Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today,” Trump tweeted Monday. “Nice!”

Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018

Hours earlier, Trump tweeted a nearly minute-long video commemorating the federal holiday. He is expected later Monday to participate in a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

″I know that everybody is remembering the fallen soldiers who have paid the ultimate price for our country, and it’s a country that we all love,” Trump said in the video. “As Americans, we come together to remember our great heroes on this Memorial Day.”

Minutes after his Twitter tribute to fallen soldiers, Trump renewed his attacks against the Justice Department while live-tweeting Fox News ― a common practice for this president.

“We now find out that the Obama Administration put the opposing campaigns presidential candidate, or his campaign, under investigation. That raises legitimate questions. I just find this really odd...this goes to the heart of our electoral system.” Jonathan Turley on @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018

Twitter users dragged Trump for his seemingly self-congratulatory tweet on Memorial Day. Some mocked his five deferments to avoid military service during the Vietnam War, including his claim of “bone spurs.”

Why are you bragging about the economy on Memorial Day? — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) May 28, 2018

#CadetBoneSpurs sure puts the ME in Memorial Day. — Karen (@NoReGretsky) May 28, 2018

Happy #MemorialDay. Here's a copy of Donald Trump's Selective Classification record, including his many, many deferments to dodge the Vietnam War. pic.twitter.com/h0IWEWA6Uv — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) May 28, 2018

Legit did a double take because I thought this might be from a parody account. Nope. Trump thinks Memorial Day is all about him. pic.twitter.com/J9S1ts8E3S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 28, 2018