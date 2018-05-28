Trump Honors Fallen Soldiers On Memorial Day With Self-Congratulatory Tweet

President Donald Trump paid tribute to fallen soldiers on Memorial Day with a tweet applauding the state of the country under his administration.
Trump praised the current unemployment rate for African-Americans and Hispanics, as well as the “best economy in decades” ― two areas that began steadily improving under the Obama administration.
“Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today,” Trump tweeted Monday. “Nice!”
Hours earlier, Trump tweeted a nearly minute-long video commemorating the federal holiday. He is expected later Monday to participate in a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
″I know that everybody is remembering the fallen soldiers who have paid the ultimate price for our country, and it’s a country that we all love,” Trump said in the video. “As Americans, we come together to remember our great heroes on this Memorial Day.”
Minutes after his Twitter tribute to fallen soldiers, Trump renewed his attacks against the Justice Department while live-tweeting Fox News ― a common practice for this president.
Twitter users dragged Trump for his seemingly self-congratulatory tweet on Memorial Day. Some mocked his five deferments to avoid military service during the Vietnam War, including his claim of “bone spurs.”