Trump Says He'd Never Call Someone 'Mentally Retarded.’ This Video Shows Otherwise.

President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that he’s never called a person “mentally retarded.”
But resurfaced video proves that’s a barefaced lie.
Trump made the claim on Twitter, as he attempted to defend himself from an allegation in veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s new book, Fear: Trump in the White House, that he’d used the insult on Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Back in 2004, however, Trump used the same derogatory term to describe an unnamed golf player during an interview on Howard Stern’s radio show.
Trump makes the comment from the 19:30 mark in the video below:
Trump previously called an unnamed business journalist “retarded” and dubbed TV personality Rosie O’Donnell, with whom he’s been engaged in a decade-long feud, as “mentally sick.”
In 2015, he mocked a reporter for physical disabilities at a campaign rally:
Comedian Tom Arnold claimed Trump called son Eric Trump “the R-word” on outtakes from “The Apprentice” in which Trump is also alleged to have used a racial slur.