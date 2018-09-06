Trump Says He'd Never Call Someone 'Mentally Retarded.’ This Video Shows Otherwise.

President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that he’s never called a person “mentally retarded.”

But resurfaced video proves that’s a barefaced lie.

Trump made the claim on Twitter, as he attempted to defend himself from an allegation in veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s new book, Fear: Trump in the White House, that he’d used the insult on Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The already discredited Woodward book, so many lies and phony sources, has me calling Jeff Sessions “mentally retarded” and “a dumb southerner.” I said NEITHER, never used those terms on anyone, including Jeff, and being a southerner is a GREAT thing. He made this up to divide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

Back in 2004, however, Trump used the same derogatory term to describe an unnamed golf player during an interview on Howard Stern’s radio show.

Trump makes the comment from the 19:30 mark in the video below:

Trump previously called an unnamed business journalist “retarded” and dubbed TV personality Rosie O’Donnell, with whom he’s been engaged in a decade-long feud, as “mentally sick.”

In 2015, he mocked a reporter for physical disabilities at a campaign rally:

"This guy is mentally retarded," Trump said of Sessions. "He's this dumb southerner," Trump said, mocking Sessions by feigning a southern accent.



Is it really such a stretch to believe that a man who would say that about his AG would do this to mock a disabled reporter? pic.twitter.com/FTGGJK6UNl — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 4, 2018