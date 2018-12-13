Donald Trump: 'I Never Directed Michael Cohen To Break The Law'

The second payment under legal scrutiny is $150,000 made by American Media Inc. to silence former Playboy model Karen McDougal, which prosecutors say constituted an illegal corporate donation to Trump’s campaign. The National Enquirer’s parent company was chaired at the time by Trump’s longtime confidante, David Pecker.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors revealed American Media has admitted that “its principal purpose” in paying McDougal was to “suppress” her story about an alleged affair with Trump for the explicit purpose of influencing the election.

