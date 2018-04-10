POLITICS
04/10/2018 08:59 am ET Updated 5 minutes ago

Trump Fumes Over Michael Cohen Raid: 'Attorney-Client Privilege Is Dead'

Experts are pushing back on Trump's claim about the legal privilege.
By Hayley Miller

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that “attorney-client privilege is dead” a day after the FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, his personal lawyer.

The New York Times reported that investigators are examining records related to a payment Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, in addition to other unspecified topics.  

Legal experts pushed back on Trump’s claim that attorney-client privilege ― a legal safeguard for confidential communications between an attorney and a client ― is “dead.” Lawyers, including Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, disputed the president’s suggestion that the FBI search of Cohen’s office violated the protection:

As tweeted by George Conway, an attorney and the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, the Department of Justice defines when an attorney can legally be subject to a search.

“There are occasions when effective law enforcement may require the issuance of a search warrant for the premises of an attorney who is a subject of an investigation, and who also is or may be engaged in the practice of law on behalf of clients,” the Justice Department says on its website.

 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Hayley Miller
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Fbi Crime And Justice Stormy Daniels Michael Cohen
Trump Fumes Over Michael Cohen Raid: 'Attorney-Client Privilege Is Dead'
CONVERSATIONS