Donald Trump Makes Fun Of Asian Leaders Who Hosted Him

President Donald Trump somehow made time to mock Asian leaders, who hosted him on his recent trip, during a speech meant to promote GOP tax bills moving through Congress.

Trump, speaking to a crowd Wednesday in St. Charles, Missouri, diverged from his topic to say he’d advised several Asian leaders to boost their defense spending.

Trump even did his own imitation of the leaders, hunching his shoulders and looking around the room wide-eyed ― a mocking gesture that seemed to imply that the officials did not comprehend his words.

“When I was in Asia, I spoke to a couple of the countries about it and they looked like this,” Trump said, failing to call out any specific nations as he did his imitation. “You know what this is? Hmm, hmm. That means they know they’re getting away with murder and they got to start helping us out. OK?”

The crowd responded with laughter.

Trump claimed during the speech that the U.S. has been protecting rich countries that fail to manage their wealth. He said one country he visited doesn’t “know what to do with their money.”

“We’re going to work on trade, but we’re also going to work on military when we defend nations that are very wealthy,” he said. “And we do it for almost nothing.”