'Stakes Couldn't Be Higher': Critics Slam Trump For Saying He's A Nationalist

President Donald Trump on Monday blasted “globalists” while speaking at a rally for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and declared himself a “nationalist.”
“A globalist is a person that wants the globe to do well, frankly not caring about our country so much. And you know what? We can’t have that,” Trump said.
He added that there was an “old-fashioned” word that “we’re not supposed to use,” then used it.
“You know what I am? I’m a nationalist, OK,” he said to “USA!” chants. “I’m a nationalist. Use that word.”
To many, the comments were a dog whistle evoking both racism and anti-Semitism: