Trump Completely Botches New York Times Attack Over Tax Bill Tweets

President Donald Trump failed miserably Thursday in his attempt to call out the The New York Times for violating its own guidelines.

Trump accused the Times of having “totally gone against” its social media rules after the paper’s editorial board posted negative comments about the GOP tax bill to NYT Opinion’s Twitter account.

The Failing @nytimes has totally gone against the Social Media Guidelines that they installed to preserve some credibility after many of their biased reporters went Rogue! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

Clifford Levy, the Times’ deputy managing editor, fired back an hour later, tweeting that Trump was “mistaken.”

Levy explained that the paper’s social media guidelines, which outline how reporters should present themselves on social media so they aren’t perceived as biased, apply to the newsroom ― not the opinion section.

The president is mistaken. He is referring to tweets from NYT Opinion.

I was a co-author of the expanded social media guidelines. They apply to the NYT newsroom, not to NYT Opinion.

Read the guidelines:https://t.co/ZR0y9oHujk https://t.co/r1tHfhIHLL — Clifford Levy (@cliffordlevy) November 30, 2017

The Times’ opinion section features commentary from columnists and contributing writers on both sides of the political spectrum, as well as the editorial board. The editorial board voices its opinion on topics that include political endorsements, foreign affairs and lawsuits.