Donald Trump Responds To NYC Incident: 'NOT IN THE U.S.A'

President Donald Trump commented on a deadly incident that took place in New York City Tuesday and is being investigated as terrorism, saying it “looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person.”
At least eight people were killed and 15 injured after a man drove a Home Depot rental truck down a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York City, striking several people, authorities said. One suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.
The FBI and the New York Police Department are investigating the incident.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) both visited the scene of the incident Tuesday afternoon. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefed Trump on the incident.
Several members of Trump’s family, which was largely based in New York until he won the presidency in 2016, tweeted condolences before Trump commented on the incident:
Vice President Mike Pence tweeted about the incident shortly after Trump:
Trump has used the words “sick” and “deranged” while talking about suspects of other violent incidents, including the suspect in the Las Vegas shooting that took place earlier this month.
This story has been updated to include more details about Trump’s response and the incident.
