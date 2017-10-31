Donald Trump Responds To NYC Incident: 'NOT IN THE U.S.A'

President Donald Trump commented on a deadly incident that took place in New York City Tuesday and is being investigated as terrorism, saying it “looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person.”

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

At least eight people were killed and 15 injured after a man drove a Home Depot rental truck down a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York City, striking several people, authorities said. One suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

The FBI and the New York Police Department are investigating the incident.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) both visited the scene of the incident Tuesday afternoon. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefed Trump on the incident.

Several members of Trump’s family, which was largely based in New York until he won the presidency in 2016, tweeted condolences before Trump commented on the incident:

My heart breaks for #NYC today. Thoughts & prayers as we monitor the situation. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 31, 2017

Heartbreaking news coming out of NYC. Praying for the victims. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 31, 2017

I'm praying for all the victims in my home NYC! — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) October 31, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted about the incident shortly after Trump:

Saddened by the tragedy in NYC. Our prayers are w/the victims, their families & first responders. Those responsible must be held accountable — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 31, 2017

Trump has used the words “sick” and “deranged” while talking about suspects of other violent incidents, including the suspect in the Las Vegas shooting that took place earlier this month.