Twitter Users Taunt Donald Trump After World Leaders Openly Laugh At His UN Speech

The president used to complain the United States was a laughingstock to the world. Then the world laughed at him.
By Ed Mazza

World leaders openly laughed at President Donald Trump as he boasted of his accomplishments during his United Nations speech on Tuesday.

And Twitter users are joining in with jeers of their own.

Many pointed to an old slam Trump directed at President Barack Obama that isn’t aging well:

Trump later claimed he meant to make his fellow leaders laugh

However, it’s not the only time Trump made such a comment, as Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” pointed out: 

The irony of the world laughing at Trump after years of those kinds of remarks wasn’t lost on Twitter users: 

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
