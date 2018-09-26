World leaders openly laughed at President Donald Trump as he boasted of his accomplishments during his United Nations speech on Tuesday.

And Twitter users are joining in with jeers of their own.

Many pointed to an old slam Trump directed at President Barack Obama that isn’t aging well:

We need a President who isn't a laughing stock to the entire World. We need a truly great leader, a genius at strategy and winning. Respect! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2014

Trump later claimed he meant to make his fellow leaders laugh.

However, it’s not the only time Trump made such a comment, as Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” pointed out:

Trump promised that if he became President, the world would no longer be laughing at the U.S.



So, how's that going? pic.twitter.com/5oMAWQjMD9 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 26, 2018

The irony of the world laughing at Trump after years of those kinds of remarks wasn’t lost on Twitter users:

I see he made the always solid decision to open with a joke https://t.co/t62lz36RbB — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) September 25, 2018

Trump addressing the UN got big laughs on this line -: “My administration has accomplished more than any other administration in the history of our country. So true," — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 25, 2018

“...Americassssso true...”

(nervous laughter from rest of the world) https://t.co/i1s6XJMnL2 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 25, 2018

Here is a perfectly looping GIF of Trump watching in angry silence as the UN General Assembly laughs at him https://t.co/4PCNAymL4G pic.twitter.com/XOv6zJgoun — son of an asylum seeker, father of an immigrant (@doctorow) September 25, 2018

We're splitting our guts! As is the world. The devil, they say, hates nothing more than being laughed at. — BW (@BeHereNow183) September 26, 2018

Feel like the UN audience is on to something by laughing at Trump - he was clearly embarassed. Maybe we should all just laugh every time he speaks? Reporters, audience members, everyone. Start a cackling wave & shame him into resignation. Thoughts? — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) September 25, 2018

“America is respected again.”

- Donald Trump in Elkhart, IN



“We are respected again, I can tell you that.”

- Donald Trump to US Naval Academy



“Our country is respected again.”

- Donald Trump in Springfield, MO



The world literally laughs at Donald Trump.pic.twitter.com/ejHFCebypM — TDP (@TDPattillo) September 25, 2018

Comedian Donald Trump is getting laughs from the crowd at #UNGA, which is great news for his booking agent, Vladamir Putin. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) September 25, 2018

.@BorowitzReport: Trump Brags That He Got Much Bigger Laughs At U.N. Than Obama. https://t.co/cCEgyMLIa2 pic.twitter.com/KRozPTYeQz — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) September 25, 2018

Chris Rock couldn’t have made that United Nations crowd laugh any louder than they did at Trump lying about his accomplishments. That’s what happens when he tries his MAGA rally nonsense on people who aren’t completely brainwashed. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 25, 2018

Hmmm, who is the laughing stock now? pic.twitter.com/Jz3DHS9nq5 — Jean (@jeanbo826) July 13, 2018

I didn't know the @UN had a laugh cue sign. pic.twitter.com/dorXB78K9R — Swalklanexw Dallas Guss (@SeaWolf510) September 25, 2018