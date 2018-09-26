World leaders openly laughed at President Donald Trump as he boasted of his accomplishments during his United Nations speech on Tuesday.
And Twitter users are joining in with jeers of their own.
Many pointed to an old slam Trump directed at President Barack Obama that isn’t aging well:
Trump later claimed he meant to make his fellow leaders laugh.
However, it’s not the only time Trump made such a comment, as Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” pointed out:
The irony of the world laughing at Trump after years of those kinds of remarks wasn’t lost on Twitter users: