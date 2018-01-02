Donald Trump Responds To Utah Senator Orrin Hatch's Retirement

Romney pilloried Trump in a March 2016 speech, calling him a “phony” and “a fraud.”

Last summer, he criticized Trump’s notorious defense of the white supremacist groups that unleashed violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Whether he intended to or not, what he communicated caused racists to rejoice, minorities to weep, and the vast heart of America to mourn,” Romney said, warning that Trump’s remarks could lead to “an unraveling of our national fabric.”