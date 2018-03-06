While many Americans are worried about Russia, North Korea or school shootings, President Donald Trump is concentrating on the truly important issue of our time: low Oscars ratings.

The number of viewers for this year’s telecast dropped by almost 20 percent from last year, and the president felt obliged to comment on it early Tuesday morning. He offered a (self-important) reason for the decline.

Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

As you might expect, many Twitter users felt obliged to bust the president’s chops for tweeting about an issue that is comparatively petty to what the leader of the free world normally focuses on.

One of those just happened to be the man who hosted the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel.

Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY. https://t.co/E01UgDaZ3T — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 6, 2018

Some not-so-famous people had harsh words for the president as well.

Why is a president tweeting about this? And of course you’re not kidding. — Chris Allieri (@allieri) March 6, 2018

The sad thing is, you’re not kidding! You really think you’re a star and that this whole presidency thing is about ratings! — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 6, 2018

Your ego is disgusting. Why are you attacking American tradition? — Ed Krassenstein 💎 (@EdKrassen) March 6, 2018

Lowest rated fake president in history — Scott Klein MiamiLuxeRealEstate (@ScottEricKlein2) March 6, 2018

I fear dementia is setting in.



Well atleast Trump and the Oscars have the historically low ratings in common 😉 — Gavin Dickerson (@Hadesr66) March 6, 2018

Others suspected the Oscars weren’t really the thing that made Trump so angry.

Trump's world is falling apart and he's tweeting about the Oscars.



Nunberg got you that rattled eh? @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/GqH1S1miV0 — Shane Avery (@ShaneAvery) March 6, 2018

A few people were especially offended by one particular part of the tweet.

At least one guy suspected the tweet was a cry for help.

Awww you want to be invited to sit with the cool kids so bad and it eats you up inside that no one wants you at any party. — Calvin (@calvinstowell) March 6, 2018

Another guy saw a sign of hope in the tweet.

So you accept the fact that you're not liked anymore? — Robert Harmon (@SpecialHarmon) March 6, 2018

One person had a good suggestion for next year’s show.

I'd rather have Alec Baldwin doing this SNL Trump at the Oscars then actual Trump — Connor O'Donnell (@OdonnellConnor9) March 6, 2018

A few people suspected Trump wasn’t even the author of this tweet.

Trump did not write this one https://t.co/gka1rNCZY6 — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 6, 2018

The "just kidding" part gives it away. — Timmaay (@timmaay) March 6, 2018

This reads like Trump died in his sleep last night and his staff are frantically trying to maintain the illusion that he's still alive because they are all terrified of having Commander Pence as a boss. https://t.co/GGx1s6Zba3 — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) March 6, 2018

And the tweet inspired one guy to bring up this blast from the past.