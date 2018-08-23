Donald Trump will consider a pardon for former campaign manager Paul Manafort, according to Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt, who interviewed the president on Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, Earhardt discussed her Trump interview with Sean Hannity.

“He mentioned pardoning Manafort,” Earhardt said.

“He did mention pardoning Manafort?” Hannity asked.

“He did, he did,” she said. “And said that he would consider that.”

Earhardt added:

“I think he feels bad for Manafort. They were friends, he didn’t work for him for very long, worked for him for basically 100 days. The president didn’t know about all of this tax stuff. Of course he wouldn’t know about that.”

Earhardt later posted on Twitter that Trump “didn’t say yes, didn’t say no” regarding the potential pardon. Fox News also released a short clip in which she asks Trump if he is considering a pardon, but he does not answer directly.

“I have great respect for what he’s done,” Trump said, then ticked off Manafort’s accomplishments.

“What he did, some of the charges they threw against him, every consultant, every lobbyist in Washington probably does,” Trump said before going off on a tangent about former rival Hillary Clinton.

“Look at the crimes that Clinton did, with the emails, and she deletes 33,000 emails after she gets a subpoena from Congress and this Justice Department does nothing about it,” Trump said. “And all of the other crimes that they’ve done.”

Manafort was convicted Tuesday on eight counts, including five tax fraud charges. In response, Trump said he felt “very badly” for Manafort, complaining that prosecutors had put “tremendous pressure” on his former campaign manager.

“Unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to ‘break’ ― make up stories in order to get a ‘deal,’” Trump tweeted. “Such respect for a brave man!”