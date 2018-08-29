Twitter Users Torch Trump Over Bizarre 'I Remember Pearl Harbor' Comments

President Donald Trump was roasted on Twitter on Tuesday over a Washington Post report about an unusual comment he made to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a June meeting.
“I remember Pearl Harbor,” Trump said, referring to the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor that led to the United States entering World War II.
He later added: “I’m on to the Japanese.”
Trump was born on June 14, 1946, four-and-a-half years later and nine months after the formal end of the war.
A spokesperson for Abe denied the report.
“While I refrain from commenting on each and every media report, in any case, this isn’t true,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Wednesday, per Bloomberg.
On Twitter, the reported comments became fodder for jokes, including cracks with references to other famous pearls, from Minnie Pearl to Pearl Jam: