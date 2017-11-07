It was a meeting of minds.

During President Donald Trump’s visit to Japan on Monday, he came face-to-face with viral sensation Pikotaro — the comedian and singer behind 2016′s annoyingly catchy “Pen Pineapple Apple Pen” song.

Pikotaro posed for photographs with Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzō Abe at a dinner:

It’s unclear what the trio spoke about.

Abe reportedly invited Pikotaro to the event in a bid to keep it “upbeat.” The performer called the encounter “an honor.”

I have had a very valuable experience in my life today. Also, I just make fun music. And I want to deliver a small smile to everyone. pic.twitter.com/8D0ltQezOr — ピコ太郎(PIKOTARO)(公式) (@pikotaro_ppap) November 6, 2017

“I have had a very valuable experience in my life today,” Pikotaro, whose real name is Kazuhito Kosaka, wrote in a further tweet.

But in an apparent attempt to distance himself from politics, he also said he just wanted to “make fun music” and “deliver a small smile to everyone.”

He also pulled some of his song’s dance moves alongside fellow guests:

Reaction to the rendezvous was mixed:

Is this reality? What dimension am I in right now? — Sharp (@sharp_roll) November 6, 2017

Aww, this is actually pretty sweet. — 🎃~ACWPS~🎃 (@finn_mcintosh1) November 7, 2017

when memes collide — Char (@Char_Kohl) November 6, 2017

The irony is #DonaldTrump doesn't know what a pineapple is and has never used a pen in his life — D.A.SmithPhotography (@D_A_SmithPhoto) November 7, 2017

I have a Troll I have a Abe. UGH — Bradley (@Bkiller_Bradley) November 6, 2017

What is this, a crossover episode? — Joël (@Therockbrother) November 6, 2017

Pikotaro’s song is just 45 seconds long. It soared to the top of the Japanese charts and in October 2016 became the shortest track ever to feature on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.