President Donald Trump’s genitalia was a common theme for late-night TV hosts on Tuesday.

Former porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006, went into graphic detail about his penis in excerpts from her upcoming tell-all book, Full Disclosure.

It was “like the mushroom character” in Nintendo’s iconic go-kart video game “Mario Kart,” she alleged.

“The Late Late Show” host James Corden called the entire episode “awful.”

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers was exasperated at “the fucking news right now.”

From tonight’s #LNSM: “My head’s not in the gutter. It’s in the news, which is in the gutter.” pic.twitter.com/8f7pTWflRo — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) September 18, 2018

As was “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon:

Here’s how Jimmy Kimmel of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tackled the topic:

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” tweeted this zinger:

New show tomorrow! What should Sam talk about? Anything but toads, right? 😖 #SamanthaBee pic.twitter.com/z33p38zXSh — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 18, 2018