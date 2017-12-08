Donald Trump Holds Rally Near Alabama Days Before Special Election

President Donald Trump is speaking at a campaign-style rally in Pensacola, Florida, Friday evening, mere days before voters head to the polls in neighboring Alabama in a special election to fill its open U.S. Senate seat.

Alabama voters will decide Tuesday whether to send Republican Roy Moore or Democrat Doug Jones to the Senate. Moore’s campaign has been mired in scandal after multiple women came forward accusing Moore of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

After weeks of dodging questions about the allegations, Trump endorsed Moore on Monday.

While Trump declined to join Moore on the campaign trail, the rally in Pensacola — located roughly 20 miles from the Florida-Alabama border — could draw potential Moore voters.