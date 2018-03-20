That Tweet About An 'Intimate' Trump Pic Is Horrifying, And It's Thankfully Fake

A viral tweet on Monday claimed that an attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, said there was a compromising photo of the president.

More specifically, a tweet from Twitter conspiracy theorist Claude Taylor, who worked in the White House under President Bill Clinton, claimed there was a picture of Trump’s, well, ... :

Stormy’s Lawyer on MSNBC. I’ll paraphrase. “We have photos of Trump’s penis”. — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) March 19, 2018

However, Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti said no such thing, not even in paraphrased form.

But that didn't keep the tweet from being shared thousands of times.

Avenatti said on MSNBC (above) that he had “a lot of information, a lot of evidence, a lot of documents that haven’t come to light yet.”

That’s about it ― but similar rumors surfaced last week when Avenatti proposed a deal in which Daniels would return a $130,000 payment to Trump attorney Michael Cohen to end her nondisclosure agreement, signed shortly before the 2016 election.

The deal would allow her to talk about the alleged affair and “use and publish any text messages, photos and/or videos relating to the President that she may have in her possession, all without fear of retribution and/or legal liability for damages,” according to an offer letter cited by CNN.

The reaction on Twitter on Monday ranged from horror to humor:

Oh lord...right when u think 2018 couldn't get any worse...now we have to worry about Trump's dick pics leaking...I give up — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) March 19, 2018

hey guys that photo of trump's penis you're all tweeting about is one person on twitter's rhetorical flourish and not, like, an actual real thing that we know exists — Nicky Woolf (@NickyWoolf) March 20, 2018