'Bats**t Crazy': Twitter Users Erupt After Trump Shares Obama Prison Meme

President Donald Trump on Wednesday retweeted a meme showing many of his political rivals in prison.
The image shows former President Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, special counsel Robert Mueller, former FBI director James Comey, former Attorney General Eric Holder and others behind bars.
“Now that Russian collusion is a proven lie, when do the trials for treason begin?” the text on the image said.
Many in the media and on Twitter called Trump out over the image.
“This is an official White House statement, this isn’t some crazy thing from your uncle at Thanksgiving,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said. “This is from the president of the United States.”
Also on CNN, Don Lemon said Trump is “embracing his inner internet troll.”
Lemon noted that Trump is essentially accusing his political rivals of treason, which can carry the death penalty.
“Anybody who says it’s just a tweet, I want you to remember this: The White House has told us that this president’s tweets are official statements,” Lemon said.
Later in the day, Trump continued the attacks on the Russia investigation, tweeting that it’s a “discredited witch hunt” and “total hoax.”
The reaction on Twitter to the president’s tweets was fierce: