'Bats**t Crazy': Twitter Users Erupt After Trump Shares Obama Prison Meme

President Donald Trump on Wednesday retweeted a meme showing many of his political rivals in prison.

“Now that Russian collusion is a proven lie, when do the trials for treason begin?” the text on the image said.

Many in the media and on Twitter called Trump out over the image.

“This is an official White House statement, this isn’t some crazy thing from your uncle at Thanksgiving,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said. “This is from the president of the United States.”

Lemon noted that Trump is essentially accusing his political rivals of treason, which can carry the death penalty.

“Anybody who says it’s just a tweet, I want you to remember this: The White House has told us that this president’s tweets are official statements,” Lemon said.

Later in the day, Trump continued the attacks on the Russia investigation, tweeting that it’s a “discredited witch hunt” and “total hoax.”

The reaction on Twitter to the president’s tweets was fierce:

This is bat shit crazy — Alex Hanson (@AlexHansonlove) November 29, 2018

So much for "stable genius." #UnfittobePresident — Juno Buchanan (@JunoBuchanan) November 29, 2018

@realDonaldTrump: After this occurs, the “fake trials” for treason can begin. Not. pic.twitter.com/v5jhWSsFZ1 — Alexis-Sydney Hunter James (@TheWynterProj) November 29, 2018

"now discredited Witch Hunt?" Who has discredited it?



What you mean is Soon to Conclude and you and you're family are fucked, surely...



I agree with 1 thing though, your time in office WILL B studied for generations!



Fuck you're an idiot. You don't know what's about 2 hit! — Anthony Bailey (@dropbear008) November 29, 2018

Lol someone is scared. pic.twitter.com/BfBwYsdMJN — Terry McCoy (@highspeedtweets) November 29, 2018

Batshit crazy. I can’t say it enough. Making me look like the poster child for good mental health over here. Winning! — Timothy Shredder (@Kathlee88807623) November 29, 2018

He’s losing it & Republicans must step in & stop this batshit crazy. #MakeAssholeGoAway — Bob Starnes (@onthelake914) November 29, 2018