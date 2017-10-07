President Donald Trump used an exaggerated Spanish accent during a speech marking Hispanic Heritage Month at the White House on Friday.

It did not go down well.

Trump was talking about Puerto Rico’s humanitarian crisis following Hurricane Maria when he suddenly began overpronouncing the island’s name.

“We are also praying for the people of Puerto Rico,” he said, emphasizing the first two syllables of the word “Puerto.”

“We love Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico,” he added, before reverting to his normal accent to say, “We also love Puerto Rico.”

People online appalled by Trump’s apparent mocking of the accent were quick to call him out on Twitter.

A sampling of the responses are below:

WHY DID TRUMP TRY A “SPANISH ACCENT” WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS MAN — 🕷🕸spooky court🕸🕷 (@kilIacourt) October 7, 2017

Ugh. Just build the wall already... permanently around him.😐 — Richard B. (@katmore9) October 7, 2017

Trump just said Pueeeeeerto rrrriiiiiiiicoooooo ( In spanish accent)

He is a joke — ALT🛂Immigration🇺🇸 (@ALT_uscis) October 6, 2017

🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️ every time I see anything involving him. How incredibly embarrassing — Andrea Zinck (@andreajz84) October 6, 2017

This is really embarrassing. Sorry to everyone from or living in PR. — diana kerwin (@Alzdoc) October 6, 2017

Oh god. I'm so embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/CeP4OjrnyD — Jean Grey 2017 (@JeanGrey80) October 6, 2017

Donald Trump Mocks Spanish Accent While Expressing Love For Puerto Rico... pic.twitter.com/1j3voBRyCK — Onedollar Shirtguy (@MadKarmaBomber) October 6, 2017

Trump trying so hard to pronounce PR with Spanish accent. I laughed. Then went into the bathroom & threw up. I just wanted to stay there. — Jane West (@rltrjane1) October 6, 2017

Poor Melania is cringing so hard. Too bad she got stuck with a racist, sexist husband. 😐 — Hazh (@hazhuu99) October 7, 2017

Trump can't help himself. He even mocks a Spanish accent at his Hispanic Heritage Event. https://t.co/f7hIrF2xPC — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) October 6, 2017

That wasn’t a Spanish accent. It was condescending AF tho. https://t.co/ntP9Blso8z — ⚖️Ms. Mueller⚖️ (@wethefreople) October 6, 2017