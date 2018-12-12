Ever wonder how President Donald Trump became a billionaire?

Well, it may have been because he doesn’t spend money on Christmas gifts.

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, told “Extra” on Wednesday that his father is a notorious regifter, and most of the presents he hands out came from somewhere else.

“I’m the namesake, so I got regifted all of the things that were monogrammed for him at times,” he said.

Trump Jr. said one present exchange was particularly memorable.

“There was one Christmas where he may or may not have given me the gift I had given him the year before, because I had monogrammed it,” he said. “And I’m like, ‘I know you didn’t get this.’ ‘How do you know that?’ ‘Because I gave it to you last year.’”