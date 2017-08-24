Trump Has Somehow Managed To Make The Eclipse All About Himself

It might be nice if the president of the United States showed some humility.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump retweeted a set of images showing his photo slowly eclipsing that of former President Barack Obama, with overlaying text reading, “THE BEST ECLIPSE EVER!”

The image, referencing Monday’s total solar eclipse, aligns with Trump’s repeated criticisms of the former president on nearly every topic under the sun.

Thankfully, Twitter quickly pointed out a few logical flaws in the image.

Originally I thought this was stupid, but really it means #trump will be out of the pic in the next frame and Obama's legacy remains. Cool. — SJS (@SJSworks) August 24, 2017

So, Trump, in this scenario, is the object BLOCKING the sun... the celestial object we need for life? hahaha. Unintentionally perfect. dummy — Sean Sakimae (@SnapTheJapanese) August 24, 2017

...also, I agree that NO ONE should look at Trump, for fear of irreparable damage. — Sean Sakimae (@SnapTheJapanese) August 24, 2017

So you are four hundred times smaller than Obama and will be invisible again in a minute? — Peter Arnott (@PeterArnottGlas) August 24, 2017

So, Trump is a brief darkness eclipsing what was once a bright, sunny America? And like an eclipse, he will only be temporary? Yup. — Bonnie Dean (@BonDean) August 24, 2017

This is actually correct. The Darkness of Trump has overtaken the brightness of Obama. The Sun is what gives us life and energy! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 24, 2017

Eclipses have no positive impact on earth, while the Sun is what provides the entire world with life! Keep that in mind. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 24, 2017

Trump looking up at Obama, whom he will never match pic.twitter.com/pxo6JaepGt — Sarah Smith (@SarahLSmith677) August 24, 2017