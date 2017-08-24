Trump Has Somehow Managed To Make The Eclipse All About Himself

It might be nice if the president of the United States showed some humility.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump retweeted a set of images showing his photo slowly eclipsing that of former President Barack Obama, with overlaying text reading, “THE BEST ECLIPSE EVER!”
The image, referencing Monday’s total solar eclipse, aligns with Trump’s repeated criticisms of the former president on nearly every topic under the sun.
Thankfully, Twitter quickly pointed out a few logical flaws in the image.
At least Trump will be out of the White House in 2024, when the next eclipse rolls around.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Twitter Gives Trump's Chief Strategist A Proper Send-Off With #BannonFilms