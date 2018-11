President Donald Trump’s claim that the GOP is “the party of all Americans” received an ice-cold response on Twitter.

The Republican National Committee repeated the claim that Trump made during his Thursday rally in Columbia, Missouri, in an attempt to gee up voters for next week’s midterms.

But, poor grammar aside, the divisive president’s quote inevitably prompted scathing responses:

@GOP is the party that hates: women, gays, the poor, non-whites, non-Christians, immigrants, science, unions, taxes..... — Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) November 2, 2018

Republicans: They believe in nothing — Phil Hendrie (@realphilhendrie) November 2, 2018

Not. Even. Close. Bud. — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) November 2, 2018

This is a great comedy web page! — jesse nason (@omnichord) November 2, 2018

HAHAHA HAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA! — Michael Aurelio (@aurelioacts) November 2, 2018

weren’t you guys mad about birthright citizens like this week — raandy (@randygdub) November 2, 2018