President Donald Trump sent a flurry of tweets criticizing special counsel Robert Mueller and others ahead of several anticipated developments in the Russia investigation.
The typo-ridden rant on Twitter, sent over the course of an hour early Friday, questioned Mueller’s work and criticized key figures from Justice Department official Bruce Ohr to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
Mueller’s office is expected to submit a document Friday detailing how Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, violated his plea agreement. Many of Trump’s tweets attempted to preemptively undermine the report.
Mueller’s team is also expected to file a memo Friday with recommendations for sentencing former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who recently pleaded guilty to lying to Congress.
Trump also tweeted about former FBI Director James Comey, who will speak with the House Judiciary and Oversight committees on Friday.
Read Trump’s tweets below: