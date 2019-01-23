Trump Reportedly ‘Pretty Happy' With Rudy Giuliani Despite Media Gaffes

Despite news to the contrary, President Donald Trump is reportedly not upset with attorney Rudy Giuliani after a series of blunders on national television.

CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz said on Tuesday that while some presidential allies are irked, the same can’t be said of Trump himself.

“I think it’s fair to say that most of the people close to the president obviously have some concern about the way Rudy Giuliani is doing things, but really, the client ― President Donald Trump ― is pretty happy with what Rudy Giuliani is doing, according to the people that we’ve talked to,” Prokupecz said. “They say that he’s the one person that the president right now at least in the last 48 hours is not mad at.”

President Trump is not angry at his attorney Rudy Giuliani, despite the former New York mayor's contradictory answers in recent interviews about a proposed Trump Tower project in Moscow, sources told CNN -- and Giuliani is not going anywhere. https://t.co/aClGHmLMYv pic.twitter.com/duk6rrBvGx — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) January 23, 2019

The CNN account, explained in an article on its website citing one insider who claimed, “Rudy’s not getting fired,” differs from that of The Associated Press and others, which reported that Giuliani’s boss had finally turned on him.

Giuliani, during interviews over the weekend followed by clarifications, raised serious questions over the timeline of Trump’s discussions to build a Trump Tower Moscow, suggesting talks may have continued up to November 2016.

According to the AP, the president was frustrated that the attorney’s on-air gaffes were distracting the public from special counsel Robert Mueller’s pushback on a BuzzFeed News scoop alleging Trump directed former fixer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about the Moscow project.

Prokupecz, however, reported that Giuliani still has support.