COMEDY
12/14/2017 06:12 am ET

Jimmy Kimmel Issues PSA For Angry Trump Fans Planning To Burn Their MAGA Hats

“For those of you who are looking to express that disappointment as the year comes to an end, we encourage you to do it safely."
By Lee Moran

Jimmy Kimmel is here for President Donald Trump’s disappointed supporters.

With Trump’s approval rating currently as low as 32 percent (37 percent in the aggregate of all public polls tracked by HuffPost Pollster), Kimmel issued a public service announcement for disgruntled voters who may be planning to burn their “Make America Great Again” hats.

“For those of you who are looking to express that disappointment as the year comes to an end, we encourage you to do it safely,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host said on Wednesday.

Check out the clip above to see how not to destroy the cap.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel Live Make America Great Again Fire Safety
Jimmy Kimmel Issues PSA For Angry Trump Fans Planning To Burn Their MAGA Hats
CONVERSATIONS