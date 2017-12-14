Jimmy Kimmel is here for President Donald Trump’s disappointed supporters.

With Trump’s approval rating currently as low as 32 percent (37 percent in the aggregate of all public polls tracked by HuffPost Pollster), Kimmel issued a public service announcement for disgruntled voters who may be planning to burn their “Make America Great Again” hats.

“For those of you who are looking to express that disappointment as the year comes to an end, we encourage you to do it safely,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host said on Wednesday.