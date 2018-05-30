President Donald Trump on Wednesday threw Attorney General Jeff Sessions under the bus again, tweeting that he wished he had picked someone else to lead the Justice Department.

Trump referred to Rep. Trey Gowdy’s (R-S.C.) Wednesday appearance on “CBS This Morning,” in which he defended the president’s frustration with Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe.

“I would be frustrated, too,” Trump quoted Gowdy as saying. “There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!”

Trump added: “And I wish I did!”

Rep.Trey Gowdy, “I don’t think so, I think what the President is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterward. If I were the President and I picked someone to be the country’s.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

....chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later, ‘oh by the way I’m not going to be able to participate in the most important case in the office, I would be frustrated too...and that’s how I read that - Senator Sessions, why didn’t you tell me before I picked you..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

....There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!” And I wish I did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Sessions, an early supporter of Trump’s 2016 presidential run, has been the subject of Trump’s ire since he announced his recusal in March 2017 from a federal investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Trump reportedly rejected an offer from Sessions to resign last spring.

A representative for the Justice Department did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

Gowdy criticized Trump’s social media use in July 2017 after the president bashed “beleaguered” Sessions on Twitter for not investigating Hillary Clinton.

“I think you ought to praise in public and critique in private,” Gowdy said during an appearance on “CBS This Morning” in July. “You shouldn’t make personnel decisions, particularly at the Cabinet level, via Twitter. ... The attorney general doesn’t work for the president. He works for a blindfolded woman holding a set of scales.”