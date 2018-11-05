President Donald Trump will campaign with Fox News host Sean Hannity and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh in Missouri on Monday night.

That deep red state is home to one of the key races targeted by Republicans, who’ve pulled out all the stops to defeat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

AP (L to R) President Trump, Fox News host Sean Hannity and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh will all appear at a campaign rally In Missouri on Monday.

A Trump campaign statement said “conservative media legends” Limbaugh and Hannity would be “special guests” at the event in Cape Girardeau. However, Hannity got into hot water with Fox News when he appeared in a promotional video endorsing Trump in 2016.

“We were not aware of Sean Hannity participating in a promotional video and he will not be doing anything along these lines for the remainder of the election season,” a network spokesperson told POLITICO at the time.

In this case, a network spokesperson told The Hill that Hannity would host his show and interview Trump from the site, but did not say whether he would appear on the stage.

The announcement that Trump, Limbaugh and Hannity would all be at the event prompted critics on Twitter to devise new nicknames for the trio:

