Even President Donald Trump’s cozy relationship with Fox News’ Sean Hannity has its limits.

At a rally Thursday in Billings, Montana, Trump criticized the conservative host and one of his staunchest supporters ― but in the sweetest fashion.

“Do we love Sean Hannity, by the way?” the president asked the crowd in a clip shown on “Hannity” (watch below). “I love him. But here’s the only thing. He puts up all these losers that say horrible things. I’ve got to talk to him. One after another.”

Pointing to his head, Trump added that one of the horrible things people on Hannity’s show say is “Donald Trump, he’s lost it up here.”

“I stand up here giving speeches for an hour and a half, many times without notes, and then they say ‘He’s lost it,’ and yet we have 25,000 people showing up to speeches,” Trump said.