President Who Bragged Of Groping Women Declares Sexual Assault Awareness Month

“Grab them by the pussy,” he added. “You can do anything.”

Although Trump’s lawyers and the White House has denied all of the sexual harassment claims against the president, the administration declared in Friday’s proclamation that it is committed to “empowering victims to identify perpetrators so that they can be held accountable.”

“We must respond to sexual assault by identifying and holding perpetrators accountable,” the statement read.

“Too often, however, the victims of assault remain silent. They may fear retribution from their offender, lack faith in the justice system, or have difficulty confronting the pain associated with the traumatic experience.”