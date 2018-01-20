Trump Blames Democrats For Shutdown Despite GOP Control Of Congress

President Donald Trump has put the blame squarely on Democratic lawmakers for the government shutdown, even though Republicans control the White House, the House and the Senate.

Trump used Twitter on Saturday morning to blast Democrats for giving him “a nice present” of the shutdown on the anniversary of his inauguration.

He claimed that Democrats were “far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border.”

“They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown Politics instead,” he added.

Check out his tweets below:

Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border. They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead. #WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18 in order to power through mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present. #DemocratShutdown — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

For those asking, the Republicans only have 51 votes in the Senate, and they need 60. That is why we need to win more Republicans in 2018 Election! We can then be even tougher on Crime (and Border), and even better to our Military & Veterans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

The government’s partial shut down began midnight Friday, after Congress was unable to agree over short-term government funding.