Trump Blames Democrats For Shutdown Despite GOP Control Of Congress

President Donald Trump has put the blame squarely on Democratic lawmakers for the government shutdown, even though Republicans control the White House, the House and the Senate.
Trump used Twitter on Saturday morning to blast Democrats for giving him “a nice present” of the shutdown on the anniversary of his inauguration.
He claimed that Democrats were “far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border.”
“They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown Politics instead,” he added.
Check out his tweets below:
The government’s partial shut down began midnight Friday, after Congress was unable to agree over short-term government funding.
Many of the 44 Senate Democrats and four Republicans who voted against the four-week spending bill did so because it did not offer protection to the estimated 700,000 undocumented young people who are now at risk of deportation due to Trump’s rescinding of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.