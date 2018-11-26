Earlier this month, the White House was embroiled in much controversy when it revoked CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press pass after a press conference on Nov. 7, during which the reporter and Trump shared a contentious exchange. Amid the heated discussion, a White House intern attempted to grab the microphone from the Acosta. A sped-up version of this moment was later proliferated by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, suggesting Acosta used force against the intern.

CNN then sued the Trump administration for violating the First Amendment rights of both the network and its reporter. Acosta’s pass was later reinstated and CNN dropped the suit.

Last month, Trump slammed the “fake news media” as the “true enemy of the people” just five days after a pipe bomb was sent to CNN. The president claimed in a tweet that “inaccurate” reporting helped cause the “great anger in our country.”