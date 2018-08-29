Donald Trump’s Oval Office exchange with FIFA President Gianni Infantino became a trending topic on Twitter Tuesday ― for all of the wrong reasons.

During the meeting to discuss the U.S. hosting of the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, Trump appeared to show a red card to journalists, underestimated the popularity of soccer and reignited the football-naming debate.

WATCH: President Trump jokingly gives the press a red card after receiving soccer penalty cards as a gift during a FIFA meeting in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/ildNB6qCp7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 28, 2018

Infantino gifted Trump with his own red card and explained it was used by soccer referees “when you want to kick out someone.”

Trump immediately flashed the card at members of the media. USSF President Carlos Cordeiro pointed at the card and said, “next media session.” The encounter prompted much reaction online:

Sport can be a powerful tool, but tools can be used for construction and destruction. FIFA offering a red card to the media for dissent(1/2) https://t.co/J7XMNMg2IG — Matt Roebuck (@SportsMattR) August 29, 2018

(2/2) ... is poorly judged. Trump’s treatment of the press is most damaging as cover for others across the world where football is also king https://t.co/J7XMNMg2IG — Matt Roebuck (@SportsMattR) August 29, 2018

He doesn't know how to "deliver" a red card 🤦‍♂️ — pɹɐɥɔuɐlq uɐʎɹq (@bblanch91) August 28, 2018

The Presidents #FIFA & the #USSF stood alongside Donald Trump, giggling, as he “gave the press a red card”. Do fellow members of the American soccer media see the deeper meanings here? What we have enabled via inaction in a soccer sense is a reflection of more severe realities. pic.twitter.com/stkPOPs0h7 — Nate Abaurrea (@NateAbaurrea) August 29, 2018

Worst card-brandishing technique of all timepic.twitter.com/5SilcTq0V8 — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) August 28, 2018

Heyyyyy American soccer media so USSF president Cordeiro just joked with Trump about giving the media a "red card".



Seems like something you might be concerned about idk — Casey Proud (@shakaloha1000) August 29, 2018

The president of @ussoccer, @CACSoccer suggesting to Trump that he use a red card to the media at his next media session. It's absolutely disgusting and embarrassing. I've spent tens of thousands of dollars supporting the USA's national soccer teams over the years. No longer. https://t.co/Pqzizg95bh — Kirkland Bear (@Kirkland_Bear) August 28, 2018

Trump also caught heat for appearing to understate soccer’s popularity, which he claimed was “one of the fastest-growing” sports in the world. (It is still growing, but is also the most popular by a long way, per Nielsen).

Donald Trump said football (soccer, not the other one) “has to be one of the fastest growing sports in the world”. Yeah, I’m hoping it catches on in Europe, Donald! — Josh (@JeffCarnage) August 29, 2018

Trump had actually referred to Soccer as one of the fastest developing sports in the world. This guy is comedy gold! — Duncandisorderly (@plodnose) August 29, 2018

Trump - “Soccer is one of the fastest growing sports in the world”. I’d say it was already pretty big to be fair..... — Dave Hall (@DaveHalll) August 29, 2018

To be fair the word soccer Congress from association football, too. Whatever anyone calls it though Trump is an idiot - it's not the fastest growing sport in the world it's by far the biggest and most popular. Over a billion people watch the world cup final. — bogieboris (@bogieboris) August 28, 2018

Omfg! You couldn't make it up what Trump says about football "And one of the fastest growing sports." 🤦 https://t.co/ZpqumRHNlJ — 💜 Hayley 💜 (@LilacRaindrops) August 29, 2018

Trump “Soccer has to be one of the fastest growing sports in the World”

Everyone else “It already IS the biggest sport in the WORLD!!” pic.twitter.com/Akktjxs6n1 — Dave Lyttle (@davelyttle67) August 29, 2018

Trump’s suggestion that we should rename soccer to football or vice versa also sowed confusion online:

Donald Trump just suggested we change the name of ‘Football’ to ‘Soccer’ for the 2026 World Cup.



Okay..... now he’s crossed the line. https://t.co/GSrsaJkuv8 — JΛKE BUCKLEY 🇬🇧 (@TheMasterBucks) August 28, 2018

Trump, sitting in the Oval Office, just suggested to FIFA's president that the rest of the world change from saying "football" to soccer.



This is his greatest international troll. — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) August 28, 2018

Soccer? No, football.

The clue is in the name FIFA - Fédération Internationale de Football Association

⚽️ — Ade Mawdsley (@AMCS2010) August 29, 2018

Trump to the head of FIFA: “Soccer is a game, I guess you call it football. But over here, maybe at some point they’ll change the name, I’m not sure. But we’ll see. It’s working very well either way.” pic.twitter.com/shGlXi1jYW — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 28, 2018

Of course, the meeting sparked a myriad of other amusing replies as well:

President Trump congratulations ,will be a big event cohosted with Mexico and Canada .Maybe you could have a soccer kick around on the White House Lawn with the Queen of Canada to celebrate .? pic.twitter.com/XbSuF5Sv8U — stuart buchan (@onetwaddle) August 28, 2018

Soccer is FAKE FOOTBALL! The referees are CLEARLY biased, they would never let Trump win the RIGGED World Cup!! #Sad.

Btw: the crowd size at the Russian World Cup was HUGE! Much bigger than any Democratic picnic EVER! — MC (@M1ck1) August 29, 2018