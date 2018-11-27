Trump's Border Chief Knocks Down President's Claim About 'Minor Form' Of Tear Gas

President Donald Trump claimed that federal agents had used “a very minor form” of tear gas on a group of migrants attempting to enter the U.S. on Sunday.

But Kevin McAleenan, whom Trump appointed as commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2017, agreed with the assertion of CNN’s Chris Cuomo that there is only one kind of tear gas.

“It’s standard law enforcement issue,” he explained on Monday’s broadcast of “Cuomo Prime Time.”

So, there is no “very minor form.” It’s all the same.