POLITICS
11/27/2018 03:44 am ET

Trump's Border Chief Knocks Down President's Claim About 'Minor Form' Of Tear Gas

“It’s standard law enforcement issue," Kevin McAleenan told CNN's Chris Cuomo.
headshot
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump claimed that federal agents had used “a very minor form” of tear gas on a group of migrants attempting to enter the U.S. on Sunday.

But Kevin McAleenan, whom Trump appointed as commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2017, agreed with the assertion of CNN’s Chris Cuomo that there is only one kind of tear gas.

“It’s standard law enforcement issue,” he explained on Monday’s broadcast of “Cuomo Prime Time.”

So, there is no “very minor form.” It’s all the same.

Check out the clip below:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics And Government Law Enforcement Chris Cuomo Tear Gas
Trump's Border Chief Knocks Down President's Claim About 'Minor Form' Of Tear Gas
CONVERSATIONS