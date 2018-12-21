POLITICS
Donald Trump's Bonkers Tech Boast Leaves Twitter Users In Stitches

Trump tweeted that he knew tech "better than anyone," which made him a laughingstock on his favorite social media platform.
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump bizarrely boasted about knowing “tech better than anyone” during a Twitter rant about his proposed border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border early Friday:

Trump’s outlandish claim inevitably caught the eye of fellow tweeters, who quickly reminded the president of some of his tech failures:

