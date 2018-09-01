President Donald Trump was widely mocked on Twitter over his “complete and total endorsement” of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Friday.
Trump tweeted that he would be “doing a major rally” in support of Cruz in October in “the biggest stadium in Texas we can find.” Cruz faces tough competition for re-election in the upcoming November midterm elections from his challenger, Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke.
Many tweeters bashed Trump for hypocrisy, by highlighting his past insulting comments about Cruz.
Trump gave Cruz, a rival in the 2016 GOP presidential nominee race, the nickname “Lyin’ Ted.” He has also touted a conspiracy theory that Cruz’s father could have been involved in the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy, and made derogatory comments about Cruz’s wife.