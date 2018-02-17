President Donald Trump has sparked anger after he gave the thumbs-up while posing for a photograph with law enforcement officers who responded to Wednesday’s deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Many people online called out Trump over the gesture, which he reportedly made during a visit to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. Washington Post reporter Mark Berman noted how Trump also updated his Twitter account’s banner with the image:
Tweeters accused Trump of being “tone deaf” and of lacking empathy and compassion with the hand signal.
A sampling of the responses are below:
