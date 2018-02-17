President Donald Trump has sparked anger after he gave the thumbs-up while posing for a photograph with law enforcement officers who responded to Wednesday’s deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Many people online called out Trump over the gesture, which he reportedly made during a visit to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. Washington Post reporter Mark Berman noted how Trump also updated his Twitter account’s banner with the image:

The president's new Twitter banner is a photo of him smiling and giving a thumbs up while meeting tonight with police officers who responded to the massacre of 17 people, most of them students, at a high school in Parkland pic.twitter.com/3NoH95CqKQ — Mark Berman (@markberman) February 17, 2018

Tweeters accused Trump of being “tone deaf” and of lacking empathy and compassion with the hand signal.

A sampling of the responses are below:

Smiling and thumbs up? Most of us have been distraught about what happened (and keeps happening). — Mary Choice (@mary_choice) February 17, 2018

Trump just changed his Twitter banner to him grinning and giving a thumbs up while meeting with people who just responded to a deadly school shooting pic.twitter.com/hNQnIJhfbu — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) February 17, 2018

Here’s Trump’s new header pic. He’s meeting with Florida police about the Parkland shooting and giving a thumbs up like he’s at the grand opening of a car lot. pic.twitter.com/IQhnsTPIfv — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 17, 2018

What a vile excuse for a human being...he is totally empty inside — hynese (@impeachreplace) February 17, 2018

There is no low too low for this man — Lauren Sheftell (@lsheftell) February 17, 2018

You disgusting, emotionless, phony person @realDonaldTrump. To give a thumbs up like you just had a great dinner. No empathy. Disgusting. Go away. — Sarah C (@sarahc0915) February 17, 2018

Trump’s new Twitter banner is a photo of him posing with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office - the first responders in the Parkland shooting. He is grinning and giving a thumbs up.



Seriously, wtf is wrong with him? pic.twitter.com/eCzXW49Aoh — Andrea Dubé (@AndDube) February 17, 2018

What a sick sociopath — haunted by tweets (@angelcolberg) February 17, 2018

Trump keeps redefining the term "rock bottom". — neen (@the_ns) February 17, 2018

That is disgusting on so many levels — Mary Kelly (@ButterMLKe) February 17, 2018

This is even worse than the paper-towel-throwing. And that was a high bar — Lila Fowler (@LilaFowler2017) February 17, 2018