02/17/2018 03:27 am ET

Tweeters Rip Donald Trump Over 'Tone Deaf' Thumbs-Up Pose With School Shooting Cops

"To give a thumbs-up like you just had a great dinner. No empathy. Disgusting. Go away."

By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump has sparked anger after he gave the thumbs-up while posing for a photograph with law enforcement officers who responded to Wednesday’s deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Many people online called out Trump over the gesture, which he reportedly made during a visit to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. Washington Post reporter Mark Berman noted how Trump also updated his Twitter account’s banner with the image:

Tweeters accused Trump of being “tone deaf” and of lacking empathy and compassion with the hand signal.

A sampling of the responses are below:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
