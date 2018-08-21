POLITICS
08/21/2018 06:53 am ET

CNN Montage Shows Donald Trump's White House Waging War On Reality Again And Again

Rudy Giuliani is far from the only member of the Trump administration doing so.
headshot
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani was widely ridiculed over the weekend for claiming that “truth isn’t truth.”

But Giuliani is far from the only member of the Trump administration who has tried to distort reality in such a blatant way, as CNN’s Wolf Blitzer highlighted on Monday’s broadcast of “The Situation Room.”

Cue a montage of Trump, his chief counselor Kellyanne Conway and Giuliani talking about “alternative facts,” why “what you are seeing and what you are reading is not what’s happening” and that “facts are in the eye of the beholder.”

Check out the clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway Rudy Giuliani Wolf Blitzer
CNN Montage Shows Donald Trump's White House Waging War On Reality Again And Again
CONVERSATIONS