But Giuliani is far from the only member of the Trump administration who has tried to distort reality in such a blatant way, as CNN’s Wolf Blitzer highlighted on Monday’s broadcast of “The Situation Room.”

Cue a montage of Trump, his chief counselor Kellyanne Conway and Giuliani talking about “alternative facts,” why “what you are seeing and what you are reading is not what’s happening” and that “facts are in the eye of the beholder.”