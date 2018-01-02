POLITICS
01/02/2018 09:42 pm ET

Trump Jokes About 'Fake' Media Awards, But Twitter Was The Real Winner

"The tweet about North Korea followed up by the tweet about an awards show for fakest news is the most Donald Trump 20 minutes imaginable."

By Doha Madani

President Donald Trump had Twitter in an uproar for a lot of reasons Tuesday. 

Minutes after posting an inflammatory tweet about nuclear war with North Korea, Trump slammed the “dishonest & corrupt” media with a joke apparently pegged to Hollywood’s awards season.

“I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock,” Trump wrote on Twitter, adding what categories he’ll cover.  

The tweet is part of a string of Trump attacks on the press throughout 2017, and it seems as if he’s going to mine that same vein in 2018.  

But, despite the supposed seriousness of the president’s tweet attacking North Korea, Twitter users couldn’t help but see Trump’s latest attack on the media as a leap into the ridiculous. 

Doha Madani
Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost
