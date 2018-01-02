Trump Jokes About 'Fake' Media Awards, But Twitter Was The Real Winner

President Donald Trump had Twitter in an uproar for a lot of reasons Tuesday.

Minutes after posting an inflammatory tweet about nuclear war with North Korea, Trump slammed the “dishonest & corrupt” media with a joke apparently pegged to Hollywood’s awards season.

“I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock,” Trump wrote on Twitter, adding what categories he’ll cover.

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

The tweet is part of a string of Trump attacks on the press throughout 2017, and it seems as if he’s going to mine that same vein in 2018.

But, despite the supposed seriousness of the president’s tweet attacking North Korea, Twitter users couldn’t help but see Trump’s latest attack on the media as a leap into the ridiculous.

🎶It’s the First Annual Donald Trump Award for THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR 🎶 pic.twitter.com/ZRm0V7Q3a7 — Justin Duckham (@Jduckham) January 3, 2018

The weirdest part of this is he’s going to creep into the nominees’ dressing room when they’re half naked. https://t.co/mZViUaXkJe — Tabatha Southey (@TabathaSouthey) January 3, 2018

The tweet about North Korea followed up by the tweet about an awards show for fakest news is the most Donald Trump 20 minutes imaginable — new doge, new covfefe (@boobie_styles) January 3, 2018

Donald Trump inventing "fake news" awards are in the same category of crazy as when Venezuela invented a peace prize and awarded it to Vladimir Putin. — Simon Hedlin (@simonhedlin) January 3, 2018

"First of all, it's an honor just to be nominated ..." — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) January 3, 2018

At a time when an authoritarian regime that is the United States's adversary is trying to shut down pro-democratic protests through media censorship (as well as plenty of violence), this seems unhelpful https://t.co/xQsrbPmqQj — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 3, 2018

OK but journalists love getting awards of any kind https://t.co/VO6kHmkDew — ☕🦊 🦅 (@joemfox) January 3, 2018