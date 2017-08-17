MEDIA
08/17/2017 11:12 pm ET

Here's The Strange World President Trump Sees Whenever He Looks At Twitter

New feed shows all 45 accounts Trump follows.
By Ed Mazza

Pretty much the entire country sees whatever President Donald Trump posts on Twitter.

But what does he see when he logs in to the social network?

Washington Post reporter Philip Bump made a feed that shows tweets from all 45 accounts the 45th president follows

It’s a list that’s heavy on Fox News and the network’s personalities such as Sean Hannity, family members, current and former staffers, his businesses, as well as individuals such as wrestling mogul Vince McMahon, TV producer Mark Burnett and actress Roma Downey. 

Here’s @trumps_feed, which is updated every 5 minutes:   

Naturally, this isn’t everything he sees ― he can of course check his mentions, scroll trending hashtags or simply search around like everyone else. 

But overall, the view shows a world that closely matches his own rhetoric, and vice-versa.

The Post did a word cloud analysis and found that the number one topic everyone in his feed is talking about is Trump. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
All The People Trump Attacks In His New York Times Interview
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment Politics Twitter
Here's The Strange World President Trump Sees Whenever He Looks At Twitter
CONVERSATIONS