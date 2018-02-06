President Donald Trump’s stock market boom boasts are coming back to bite him.
Trump hasn’t shied away from claiming credit for surging indices in recent months. On Jan. 20, he tweeted about bringing “unprecedented success” to the U.S. with a “record stock market”:
And in his State of the Union speech, Trump bragged about how the stock market’s surge was directly affecting Americans.
“The stock market has smashed one record after another, gaining $8 trillion in value,” Trump said. “That is great news for Americans’ 401(k), retirement, pension and college savings accounts.”
But on Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index both took massive tumbles and suffered their biggest percentage drops in seven years.
People on Twitter were keen to let Trump take equal credit for the plunge: