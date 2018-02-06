President Donald Trump’s stock market boom boasts are coming back to bite him.

Trump hasn’t shied away from claiming credit for surging indices in recent months. On Jan. 20, he tweeted about bringing “unprecedented success” to the U.S. with a “record stock market”:

Unprecedented success for our Country, in so many ways, since the Election. Record Stock Market, Strong on Military, Crime, Borders, & ISIS, Judicial Strength & Numbers, Lowest Unemployment for Women & ALL, Massive Tax Cuts, end of Individual Mandate - and so much more. Big 2018! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

And in his State of the Union speech, Trump bragged about how the stock market’s surge was directly affecting Americans.

“The stock market has smashed one record after another, gaining $8 trillion in value,” Trump said. “That is great news for Americans’ 401(k), retirement, pension and college savings accounts.”

But on Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index both took massive tumbles and suffered their biggest percentage drops in seven years.

People on Twitter were keen to let Trump take equal credit for the plunge:

Impossible. I was very clearly told that Donald Trump has completely turned around the economy and that the stock market would rise forever. https://t.co/78bEkxwVyc — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 5, 2018

Donald Trump: I am responsible for the amazing stock market performance!

Donald Trump today: ..... pic.twitter.com/pMWVuaqhp0 — J Arthur Brown (@JoeMoreno44) February 5, 2018

Dow Jones fell nearly 1,200 points erasing its gains for the entire year and marking largest daily points plunge in history. #StockMarket has lost over $1 trillion dollars in value over the last 5 days. Why is Donald Trump not tweeting about it? They’d never stop if it was Obama — ♻️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) February 5, 2018

Donald Trump: "I hardly knew the Dow, it was merely a coffee boy."#Dow #stockmarket #ThingsTrumpWouldSay — The Gospel According to Betty (@RogueBettySays) February 5, 2018

Maybe Donald Trump thinks the stock market is like golf and the lower the score the better. — Michael Blackman (@MikeRBlackman) February 6, 2018

Hey Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump, the #StockMarket is down over 500 points. No tweet for that?



WINNING!

WINNING!

WINNING!

SO TIRED OF WINNING! — The Tweetwit (@TheTweetwit) February 2, 2018

Just so I understand — We’re supposed to give Donald Trump credit for the stock market *only* when it’s going UP? pic.twitter.com/L7FWvD8oK0 — J. Dice 🎲 (@jdice03) February 6, 2018

The Dow has crossed 25,000. Trump!Trump!Trump! Oh, wait -- in the wrong direction?



Actually, this is starting to look fairly serious. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 5, 2018

AAAAHHH!!! Down 1500 points! It's the "Trump Dump"!!! pic.twitter.com/aQN6RMc9eO — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) February 5, 2018

Stock market? Barely knew the guy. Had a very very minor role. Don’t think I even met him — Matthew Brooker (@mbrookerhk) February 5, 2018

It’s almost like Donald Trump knows nothing about the stock market or the economy #StockMarketCrash — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) February 5, 2018

Donald Trump only has the best Dow Jones stock market crashes — Mark Stephens (@madmac41) February 5, 2018

The Dow is down 900 points



Here are Donald Trump's supporters after they check the balance in their 401K.#stockmarket pic.twitter.com/HUATRJEMU2 — The Tweetwit (@TheTweetwit) February 5, 2018

People who lost money when the Stock Market went down 1,175 points, after they bought stocks based on the False and Dishonest market hype of Donald Trump, should consider hiring a lawyer and suing him. https://t.co/pEi8KLEqPT — Will Saletan (@saletan) February 5, 2018