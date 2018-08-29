President Donald Trump ― or whoever has access to his Twitter account ― apparently spent part of Tuesday evening unblocking users.

Since taking office, Trump has blocked a number of people for criticizing him or even just cracking jokes at his expense, including celebrities such as model Chrissy Teigen and author Stephen King.

However, in May, a federal judge said Trump’s blocks were unconstitutional as his Twitter feed was a public forum which “has been used in the course of the appointment of officers (including cabinet secretaries), the removal of officers and the conduct of foreign policy.”

U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald advised Trump to use Twitter’s “mute” function instead and asked the president and White House social media director Dan Scavino to unblock the users. So Trump unblocked the seven plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed by the Knight First Amendment Institute, but not the others he had previously blocked.

Although the Justice Department announced in June that it would appeal, earlier this month, Knight asked the White House to unblock an additional 41 accounts. On Tuesday night, that happened ― at least for some of them.

Knight is now asking others who have been Trump-blocked to get in touch.

Comedy writer Bess Kalb took a moment to savor the victory:

Thank you to the Knight Foundation for legally forcing @realDonaldTrump to take out his sticky little phone, scrunch his nose, open Twitter, search my name, shout “Do I seriously have to fucking do this,” be told yes by Dan Scavino, take a deep breath, and click “Unblock.” — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) August 29, 2018

I know it certainly wasn’t him, but the tiny glimmer of hope that this even could have somewhat happened is what will sustain me for another day. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) August 29, 2018

Then, newly unblocked by Trump, she turned around and blocked him instead:

Oh my fucking god this feels so good. pic.twitter.com/5CuwDmNnI1 — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) August 29, 2018

Jules Suzdaltsev was blocked in May 2017 after urging Trump to spend more time with his son. Like Kalb, Suzdaltsev first basked in the moment:

I've just been unblocked from @realDonaldTrump...



One year. Three months.



I'm back, baby! https://t.co/Fe4oy6iFut — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) August 28, 2018

Then, he hit Trump with a block of his own:

First order of business now that I’ve been #unblocked. pic.twitter.com/5iuf3jtg3N — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) August 29, 2018

A few others also celebrated:

Hey @realDonaldTrump Thanks for unblocking me. I can now tell you what I think, so shape up!! — Jon B. "Globalist" Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal) August 28, 2018

NEW -- important update to this -- thanks to @KatieFallow and @knightcolumbia, I've been officially UNBLOCKED by @realDonaldTrump after 14 months



did I miss anything https://t.co/RI4PdyFl60 — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) August 28, 2018

Thanks to the dogged pursuit of free speech and the rule of law by @KatieFallow and @knightcolumbia, I have been unblocked today by @realDonaldTrump. Score another one for justice and American democracy... #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) August 28, 2018

I was really hoping Trump would be indicted/impeached/forced out before he unblocked me, but, alas, a victory is a victory. Hear, hear the 1st Amendment! #TrumpResign — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) August 29, 2018

Over a year ago, the President of the United States blocked me on Twitter because I didn’t fall for his daily distractions. Thank you to @knightcolumbia for fighting for our 1st Amendment rights—and for truth. The DOJ forced @realDonaldTrump to unblock me today. pic.twitter.com/digCyKrgYq — Neil Makhija (@NeilMakhija) August 28, 2018

Not everyone has been unblocked. It appears the action was limited to just some of the people on the Knight list. Others reported that they remain blocked, including longtime Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell.

It’s not clear if Teigen and King were among the unblocked. Last year, Teigen said she was blocked after writing “lol no one likes you.” King described the moment he was blocked to “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert earlier this year.