Folks had a field day Thursday after it was revealed that President Donald Trump would visit the United Kingdom on Friday, July 13.

The Friday the 13th date, which some superstitious people consider to be one of the unluckiest days in the calendar, prompted plenty of amusing comments.

“Either somebody really didn’t think this through... or they really did,” wrote one tweeter. “I don’t like superstition but I do enjoy irony,” added another.

Friday the 13th of July. What could possibly go wrong? #TrumpVisit pic.twitter.com/MpLnnpFuBg — Michael Gravesande (@OldBlackHack) April 26, 2018

Me, an intellectual: there’s nothing scary about Friday the 13th

The BBC: pic.twitter.com/qSEtI9FWKi — SD Ritchie (@sdritchie) April 26, 2018

Methinks there will be many Jasons there to meet #Trump. pic.twitter.com/9WCEY3AoL3 — Richard Cosgrove (@rcosgrove) April 26, 2018

🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿 https://t.co/NqKHS7JNDe — Diane Duane (@dduane) April 26, 2018

Would basically rather have a visit from this guy than Trump.... #trumpvisit #friday13th pic.twitter.com/auAyPkC5dP — Kate Holt (@katieotty) April 26, 2018

Donald Trump arriving in the UK on Friday the 13th at least increases his chances of slipping on a banana skin or a pigeon shitting on his head. — Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) April 26, 2018

Trump is visiting the UK on July 13. That’s Friday the 13th.

I don’t like superstition but I do enjoy irony. — Mike Donachie (@Mike_Donachie) April 26, 2018

Friday 13 July for #trump’s visit. Someone has a sense of humour. — Hannah Marsh (@hannahinchesham) April 26, 2018

Donald Trump tempting fate by visit f Britain on Friday, 13 July... — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) April 26, 2018

wow.. Friday 13th really living up to its name https://t.co/R07fHgC0zS — Joseph (@JosephEvans1011) April 26, 2018

Friday the 13th is a little on the nose isn’t it? — David Morgan (@thisisdavid) April 26, 2018