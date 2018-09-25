President Donald Trump claimed his administration is one of the most accomplished in U.S. history during a speech Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly ― and the audience’s reaction caught him off guard.

After missing his initial time slot at the annual New York City summit of world leaders due to tardiness, Trump kicked off his morning speech by patting himself on the back for what he considers a job well done.

″In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country ... So true,” the president said, eliciting several muffled laughs.

“Didn’t expect that reaction but that’s OK,” Trump responded with a chuckle, prompting the audience of world leaders, their aides and the media to erupt with laughter.

WATCH: Laughter in UN General Assembly as President Trump touts his administration's progress in past 2 years: "Didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK." pic.twitter.com/V7GViB5g4B — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 25, 2018

The awkward moment comes just months after Trump said during a cabinet meeting in June that the “whole world is laughing at the United States” ― and some Twitter users were quick to make the connection.

"The whole world is laughing at the United States" -- President Trump, 6/21/18



Today: https://t.co/V1TIV1p6tf — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) September 25, 2018

Remember how @realDonaldTrump said the whole world is laughing at us? They literally are! His speech at the #UNGA18 is received with laughter at his ridiculous assertion that he’s done more than any other admin. 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Tiffany Cross (@TiffanyDCross) September 25, 2018

The whole U.N. just laughed at Trump. The whole world. — Rob AF. (@RobForbesDJ) September 25, 2018

The essence of Trump’s UN speech seems to have been that the whole world laughed at him. — Anders Åslund (@anders_aslund) September 25, 2018

After his not-so-humblebrag, Trump’s speech pivoted to world issues. He bashed socialism and addressed violence in Syria, the Iran nuclear deal and additional sanctions on Venezuela.